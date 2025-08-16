Open Menu

World Recognizing Pakistan's Economic Turnaround: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

World recognizing Pakistan's economic turnaround: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that the international institutions were recognizing Pakistan's economic turnaround.

He said that the country had been facing severe crisis two years ago and miraculously the country had witnessed a macro economic turnaround.

While addressing a ceremony titled Marka-e-Haq and 78 years of Independence Day celebrations- Uraan Pakistan at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that tax reforms, export-led economy and foreign direct investment were pillars to take the country to economic stability.

He said we had to move forward to export-led economy. He said to the business community, 'I have come here to offer you.' and the business community had to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government for the country in spite of some challenges to them.

The Federal Minister said that exports under the 'Uraan Pakistan' were key to Pakistan's economic stability.

Iqbal said that Karachi was the heart of industry and economy and FPCCI led those people, who play their part in the economy of the country.

Terming the buiness community as the economic drivers, he said that the source of stable economy was private sector. He said the country could achieve macro economic stability through exports.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistani nation was the one, who paid lowest taxes. He said that the country was ready to fly under 'Uraan Pakistan' and this time it would be Pakistan's fourth fly (Uraan).

He said that the previous three Uraan crashed and the success of the fourth Uraan was depended upon the learning of lessons from the past.

Iqbal said that the government and private sector should jointly make their target to achieve $100 billion exports under export emergency. He said that they had to focus on eight sectors including hospitality, IT, Mining, Manpower, Blue Economy, and Creative Industry to achieve the goal.

He asked FPCCI to formulate eight working groups along with the government and start working on them.

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on the occasion said that the business community played a vital role in the economy of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif made difficult decisions for the development and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan was in a good position in terms of economy, he said adding that the aim of all of us was the same to make her (Pakistan) prosper.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh addressing the ceremony said that the current positive reports of international instutions about the economy of Pakistan had made them confident.

He said that the country was moving towards economic stability. He further said that the government and private sector would have to work together for the export-led economy.

Shaikh said that new avenues would open under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI Saqib Fayaz, Senior Industrialist Bashir Jan Mohammed, and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, 'Uraan Pakistan' song was also played at the FPCCI.

Recent Stories

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

16 minutes ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

31 minutes ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

4 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

4 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

5 hours ago
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

5 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan