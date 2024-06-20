World Refugee Day Is A Moment To Reaffirm Int’l Solidarity: Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday said the World Refugee Day was a moment to reaffirm international solidarity with refugees and their host countries.
In his message on World Refugee Day, he said for over 40 years, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees and provided them with protection, basic needs and livelihood opportunities.
The people of Pakistan have been delivering assistance to refugees on behalf of the international community, despite enduring challenges of hosting on local economy, infrastructure, security and the environment, he said.
The minister called upon the international community to come forward and play their part by easing pressure on host countries in compliance with the principle of equitable burden and responsibility sharing.
At the same time, working on solutions is even more important. In line with this year's theme of ‘Solidarity with Refugees and Solutions for Refugees’, Pakistan looks forward to continuing cooperation with UNHCR and international community to advance solutions for Afghan refugees, he said.
