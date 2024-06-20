Open Menu

World Refugee Day Is A Moment To Reaffirm Int’l Solidarity: Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM

World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday said the World Refugee Day was a moment to reaffirm international solidarity with refugees and their host countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday said the World Refugee Day was a moment to reaffirm international solidarity with refugees and their host countries.

In his message on World Refugee Day, he said for over 40 years, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees and provided them with protection, basic needs and livelihood opportunities.

The people of Pakistan have been delivering assistance to refugees on behalf of the international community, despite enduring challenges of hosting on local economy, infrastructure, security and the environment, he said.

The minister called upon the international community to come forward and play their part by easing pressure on host countries in compliance with the principle of equitable burden and responsibility sharing.

At the same time, working on solutions is even more important. In line with this year's theme of ‘Solidarity with Refugees and Solutions for Refugees’, Pakistan looks forward to continuing cooperation with UNHCR and international community to advance solutions for Afghan refugees, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Amir Muqam Same Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

3 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

3 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

3 minutes ago
 141 cases registered against various banned organi ..

141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..

3 minutes ago
 CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: ..

CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..

3 minutes ago
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter ..

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal wast ..

Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste

2 minutes ago
 Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

2 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University to conduct computeri ..

Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24

3 minutes ago
 LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials ..

LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case

3 minutes ago
 2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan