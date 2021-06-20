(@fidahassanain)

The UN has called for the greater inclusion of refugees in the healthcare system across the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2021) World Refugee Day is being observed today across the country to honour the courage of refugees around the world who have been forced outside of their homes.

This year the theme for World Refugee Day is 'Together we heal, learn and shine'.

The day aims to build understanding and empathy for refugees building their life in countries new to them.

The UN has called for the greater inclusion of refugees in the healthcare system across the world.

The problems for the refugees have doubled amid fear of COVID-19. Earlier this week, a camp of Rohingya Muslims who were seeking refugee in New Dehli were forced to leave. A camp in Dehli set up for them set ablaze after they were conveyed a message to leave the country.

Many countries are there which are reluctant to accept the refugees after the pandemic hit the world.