World Refugee Day To Be Marked On June 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:32 PM

World Refugee Day to be marked on June 20

World Refugee Day will be marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :World Refugee Day will be marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

This year the day themed as "Together we heal, learn and shine".

The day honors the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide.

People honor the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide on World Refugee Day.

It is a day to recognize the contributions of refugees in their communities. Organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day such as 1)they may included activist protests against using former prisons to detain migrants and asylum seekers;2) screenings of films about the lives of asylum seekers living in a western country; organization members visiting asylum seekers in detention to offer moral support; letters or petitions to governments on the treatment of asylum seekers in detention; some communities dedicate an entire week that includes World Refugee Day to encourage people to think about the lives of refugees and the human right to a secure place to that one can see as "home".

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to express its solidarity with Africa on December 4, 2000.

The resolution noted that 2001 marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees, and that the Organization of African Unity (OAU) agreed to have International Refugee Day coincide with Africa Refugee Day on June 20. The Assembly therefore decided that June 20 would be celebrated as World Refugee Day from 2001 onwards. This day was designated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to bring attention to the plight of approximately 14 million refugees around the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

