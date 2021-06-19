World Refugee Day to be marked on Sunday

World Refugee Day will be marked on Sunday (June 20) across the globe including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :World Refugee Day will be marked on Sunday (June 20) across the globe including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

This year, theme of the day is "Together we heal, learn and shine".

The United Nations decided that June 20 would be celebrated as World Refugee Day from 2001 onwards.

This day was designated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to bring attention to the plight of approximately 14 million refugees around the world.

People honor the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide on World Refugee Day.

