UrduPoint.com

World Refugee Day To Be Observed On June 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

World Refugee Day to be observed on June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :World Refugee Day will be observed on June 20 (Monday) across the world including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

It is a day to recognize the contributions of refugees in their communities. Organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day.

Some communities dedicate an entire week that includes World Refugee Day to encourage people to think about the lives of refugees and their human right to have a secure place to that one can see as "home".

For years, many countries and regions have been holding their own events similar to World Refugee Day.

One of the most widespread events is Africa Refugee Day, which was celebrated on June 20 in many countries. The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to express its solidarity with Africa on December 4, 2000.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Africa Resolution World United Nations Amnesty International June December Women Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

6 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

15 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

15 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

15 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.