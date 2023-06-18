UrduPoint.com

'World Refugee Day' To Be Observed On June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The World Refugee Day will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) across the world including Pakistan to honor the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

Each year on June 20, the United Nations (UN), United Nation's Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and civil society organizations around the world host World Refugee Day events in order to draw the public's attention to the millions of refugees and Internally displaced persons, a Private news channel reported.

The year 2023 will be celebrated with the theme 'hope away from home'.

On this Day, Pakistan pays special tribute to UNHCR the United Nations refugee agency for its commendable work in support of refugees and host communities throughout the world.

Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening its valuable partnership with UNHCR. We call on the international community to support the Organization in its efforts towards durable solutions for refugees worldwide.

The Day sheds light on refugees' rights, needs, and hopes, aiding in mobilizing political will and support so that refugees will not only flourish but grow.

On this day, the UN plans to hold live digital events to address the global refugee crisis, possible priorities related to the issue, and how to make a difference.

The Day is viewed as a chance for everyone to learn about, appreciate and enjoy "the rich diversity" of the refugee populations.

