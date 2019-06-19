UrduPoint.com
World Refugee Day To Be Observed Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:08 PM

Like other parts of the globe,World Refugee Day will be observed on Thursday (June 20) across the globe including Pakistan to honor the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence

People honor the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide on World Refugee Day.

It is a day to recognize the contributions of refugees in their communities,organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day.

They may include ,activist protests against using former prisons to detain migrants and asylum seekers,screenings of films about the lives of asylum seekers living in a western country,organization members visiting asylum seekers in detention to offer moral support,letters or petitions to governments on the treatment of asylum seekers in detention.

