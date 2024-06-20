World Refugees Day Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Like other parts of the world the country observed "the World Refugees Day "on Thursday. On this occasion, the World Health Organization (WHO) joins UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and partners in observing World Refugee Day 2024
In line with this year's theme, "Solidarity with Refugees", WHO emphasizes the importance of building inclusive health systems and ensuring equitable care for refugees worldwide. WHO highlights solidarity and health, celebrates refugee resilience, advocates for their health rights, and strives to create a world where everyone, regardless of migratory status, enjoys universal access to quality health care.
UNHCR estimates that by mid-2023, over 110 million individuals worldwide were forcibly displaced, with 40% being children. 75% of these displaced individuals are hosted in low- and middle-income countries.
Refugees are not merely recipients of care but active contributors to health systems globally, serving as skilled health care professionals, cultural mediators, and advocates for equitable access.
Data from the WHO World report on the health of refugees and migrants highlights their impactful roles, emphasizing the importance of including refugees in decision-making processes, which enhances service quality and cultural competence.
As we celebrate their resilience and honor their contributions, we recognize the challenges refugees face and the urgent need for global solidarity. Despite not being inherently less healthy, millions in vulnerable situations experience poorer health outcomes due to substandard living and working conditions. Prioritizing their right to timely, accessible, affordable, acceptable, and dignified health care is crucial for achieving health for all.
