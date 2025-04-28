World Safety Day Seminar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In connection with World Day for Safety and Health 2025, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur organized a special seminar.
The purpose of the seminar was to provide rescuers with information about safety, health, and rescue operations through Japanese techniques.
On this occasion, Engineer Muhammad Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, delivered a lecture. He said that accidents can be reduced by adopting modern Japanese techniques. He added that benefiting from the research and experiences of foreign experts in the fields of safety and health will help improve the capabilities of rescue teams, modernize them, and enhance rescue operations. Officers and operational staff of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur also participated in the seminar.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
75 couples marry under Dhee Rani program1 minute ago
-
DC visits school1 minute ago
-
World Safety Day seminar1 minute ago
-
SHO Chauntra, I0 get appreciation certificates1 minute ago
-
IUB improves in Times Higher Education Asia University rankings2 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits IUB2 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU terms commitment to hard work & honesty essential for institutional growth2 minutes ago
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Wana11 minutes ago
-
61 couples tie the knot in Lodhran under second phase of Dhee Raani program12 minutes ago
-
Killer of student union leader arrested12 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court to address public grievances12 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed21 minutes ago