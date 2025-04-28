World Safety Day seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In connection with World Day for Safety and Health 2025, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur organized a special seminar.

The purpose of the seminar was to provide rescuers with information about safety, health, and rescue operations through Japanese techniques.

On this occasion, Engineer Muhammad Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell at the Islamia University Bahawalpur, delivered a lecture. He said that accidents can be reduced by adopting modern Japanese techniques. He added that benefiting from the research and experiences of foreign experts in the fields of safety and health will help improve the capabilities of rescue teams, modernize them, and enhance rescue operations. Officers and operational staff of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur also participated in the seminar.