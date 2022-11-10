UrduPoint.com

World Science Day For Peace And Development Marked On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

World Science Day for Peace and Development marked on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated on Thursday across the country through highlighting the contributions of scientists and researchers as well as important contemporary issues related to science.

Various departments including public and private organized different activities to mark the day while highlighting the need to make scientific literacy accessible for all.

Educational institutions also arranged variety of activities including science exhibitions, quiz and essay writing competitions to promote scientific knowledge among the youngsters.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on 10th November, was established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.

The theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development during this year is Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development. It is being celebrated within the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, which kicked off on 8th July 2022.

'The applications of basic sciences are vital for advances in medicine, industry, agriculture, water resources, energy planning, environment, communications and culture', affirmed the United Nations General Assembly on 2nd December 2021, when it endorsed the proposal for an International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

World Science Day is contributing to the Year in 2022 by celebrating this theme.

"We need more basic science to achieve The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals", the United Nations General Assembly noted in December 2021. It is true that the share of domestic research expenditure devoted to basic sciences varies widely from one country to another.

According to data from the UNESCO Science Report 2021 for 86 countries, some devote less than 10% of their research expenditure to basic sciences and others more than 30%.

Having a capacity in basic sciences is in the interests of both developed and developing countries, given the potential for applications to foster sustainable development and raise standards of living.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) have planned to organize an event to mark the World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 16 (Wednesday) in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad World Technology United Nations Water Agriculture July November December Event All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

48 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

2 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.