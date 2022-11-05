World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10(Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10(Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide.

World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) celebrates the benefits of science worldwide.

World Science Day would help strengthen commitments to attain the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge's goals and to pursue the Science Agenda: Framework for Action's recommendations.

Following the World Conference on Science, UNESCO established the WSDPD through a proclamation at a general conference in 2001. The WSDPD was to be served a reminder of the organization's mandate and commitment to science.

The day was first celebrated on November 10, 2002, and has been held annually on November 10 since then.