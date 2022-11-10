UrduPoint.com

World Science Day Observed At Sindh Agriculture University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 08:17 PM

World Science Day observed at Sindh Agriculture University

Eminent reformer, artist, writer, academician and former member of Sindh Assembly, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi emphasized the need of focusing the promotion of science and technology with effective research to resolve various issues including health and climate change in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Eminent reformer, artist, writer, academician and former member of Sindh Assembly, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi emphasized the need of focusing the promotion of science and technology with effective research to resolve various issues including health and climate change in the country. The scientists can bring regulations in various sectors of life for which there is need of bringing improvements in educational system of the country, she said while speaking as guest of honor at a ceremony hosted by the Students Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam at Dr. A. M. Sheikh Auditorium Hall under the theme of "Peace and Development" on the World Science Day here Thursday.

Mehtab Rashidi said that nature has given many signs and opportunities for science, when there is a fear of the world running out of energy reserves, then nature has opened the way for solar energy from sunlight and wind energy from the air. She said that the developing countries of the world were taking benefits of science for uplift of the living standards of their countrymen.

She said the educational institutions are actually centers of research, therefore the government, institutions and all stakeholders must take the issue of education.

Brigadier (R) Aamir Zahid Khan, Regional Director of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) said that the world's greatest scientific inventions and technologies were made for defense purposes, which later reached the common people.

He said that the engine of any vehicle was first prepared for a war tank, while countless things including information technology, wireless, and walkie-talkies were made only for war purposes.

He said that the United States was still spending 45 billion Dollars on military research, while the United Nations organizations that work for peace in the world also have their own army.

He said that in the present era, wars have also become privatized and wars are being fought based on scientific equipment and software through private contractors. He emphasized that education should be promoted for peace in the world.

Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University said that industrial expansion of developing countries has created problems like climate change and environmental degradation in countries including Pakistan. It is the need of the hour that scientific research should be carried out in improving the standards of climate, he said.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said climate change is a major issue in the world. The global conference in this regard has recently concluded in Egypt, where global issues like food security and climate change were discussed at length, he said, He informed that Sindh Agriculture University has established an Agricultural Science Society and now it is establishing a Science Development Society.

Dr. Syeda Eram Shah, Social Activist said the research is needed in all fields of the country.

Dr. Mahmood Mughal, the consultant to the Vice Chancellor for Media and Heritage said that the Sindh Agriculture University was establishing an agricultural museum in which the scientific history of peace and wars will be preserved including history of science and researchAmong others, the Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi and Dr. Imran Khatri, Wasif Pahwer were also present on the occasion.

