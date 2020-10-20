UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Science Day On Nov 10th

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

World Science Day on Nov 10th

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Sukkur will observe World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10th to create awareness of the benefits of science

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Sukkur will observe World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10th to create awareness of the benefits of science. According to district officer PSF Sukkur, Irfan Shaikh, the day will be observed with collaboration of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which works with people, government agencies and organizations to promote the science.

On the occasion, events will be organized to highlight important role of science in peace and development.

In Sukkur region, he said that the celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) on November 10 each year would become a regular programme of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

