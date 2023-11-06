Open Menu

World Science Day To Be Marked On November 10

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

World Science Day to be marked on November 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan, like other parts of the world, will celebrate World Science Day for Peace Development on November 10 (Friday) through several activities highlighting the importance of scientific developments for the benefit of mankind.

Different public and private departments will arrange various activities including seminars, conferences, rallies, discussion programmes and competitions highlighting this year’s theme "Building Trust in Science".

The role of science in shaping the collective future of mankind can only be fulfilled when there is trust in science.

It is trust in science that fuels the development and application of evidence-based solutions to our world’s multifaceted challenges.

Trust in science is a complex issue. It affects how scientists operate and the way science is perceived by society. Also, enhancing trust in science strengthens science-based policy decisions and society’s support for their application.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on November 10 was established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.

By linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science.

It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

The day offers the opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school pupils.

Since its proclamation by UNESCO in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development has generated many concrete projects, programmes and funding for science around the world. The Day has also helped foster cooperation between scientists living in regions marred by conflict - one example being the UNESCO-supported creation of the Israeli-Palestinian Science Organization (IPSO).

The rationale of celebrating a World Science Day for Peace and Development has its roots in the importance of the role of science and scientists for sustainable societies and in the need to inform and involve citizens in science.

In this sense, a World Science Day for Peace and Development offers an opportunity to show the general public the relevance of science in their lives and to engage them in discussions. Such a venture also brings a unique perspective to the global search for peace and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan World November Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

2 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan