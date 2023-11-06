World Science Day to be marked on November 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan, like other parts of the world, will celebrate World Science Day for Peace Development on November 10 (Friday) through several activities highlighting the importance of scientific developments for the benefit of mankind.

Different public and private departments will arrange various activities including seminars, conferences, rallies, discussion programmes and competitions highlighting this year’s theme "Building Trust in Science".

The role of science in shaping the collective future of mankind can only be fulfilled when there is trust in science.

It is trust in science that fuels the development and application of evidence-based solutions to our world’s multifaceted challenges.

Trust in science is a complex issue. It affects how scientists operate and the way science is perceived by society. Also, enhancing trust in science strengthens science-based policy decisions and society’s support for their application.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on November 10 was established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.

By linking science more closely with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science.

It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

The day offers the opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school pupils.

Since its proclamation by UNESCO in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development has generated many concrete projects, programmes and funding for science around the world. The Day has also helped foster cooperation between scientists living in regions marred by conflict - one example being the UNESCO-supported creation of the Israeli-Palestinian Science Organization (IPSO).

The rationale of celebrating a World Science Day for Peace and Development has its roots in the importance of the role of science and scientists for sustainable societies and in the need to inform and involve citizens in science.

In this sense, a World Science Day for Peace and Development offers an opportunity to show the general public the relevance of science in their lives and to engage them in discussions. Such a venture also brings a unique perspective to the global search for peace and development.