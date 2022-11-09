World Science Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan, like other parts of the world, will celebrate World Science Day for Peace Development on November 10 (Thursday) through a number of activities highlighting the important contemporary issues related to science.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in collaboration with the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), the Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF), the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), is organizing an event in celebration of World Science Day for Peace and Development on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on 10 November, was established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.

The theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development on 10 November 2022 is Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.

It is being celebrated within the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, which kicked off on 8 July 2022.

'The applications of basic sciences are vital for advances in medicine, industry, agriculture, water resources, energy planning, environment, communications and culture', affirmed the United Nations General Assembly on 2 December 2021, when it endorsed the proposal for an International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development. World Science Day is contributing to the Year in 2022 by celebrating this theme.

"We need more basic science to achieve The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals", the United Nations General Assembly noted in December 2021. It is true that the share of domestic research expenditure devoted to basic sciences varies widely from one country to another.

According to data from the UNESCO Science Report 2021 for 86 countries, some devote less than 10% of their research expenditure to basic sciences and others more than 30%.

Having a capacity in basic sciences is in the interests of both developed and developing countries, given the potential for applications to foster sustainable development and raise standards of living.