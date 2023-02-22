UrduPoint.com

World Scouts Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

World Scouts Day observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Scouts Day also known as Founder's Day was observed here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Divisional Boys Scouts Headquarters.

Addressing the ceremony, Divisional Organizer Abdullah Jahanzeb appreciating the services of Baden Powell, highlighted various aspects of his services as a Chief of World Scouts.

He said the World Scout Day was observed across the world to spread awareness about the great deeds done by scouts.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared scouting as important in shaping the character of our youth.

District Scouts Secretary Talat Mehmood Waraich, former scout trainers Liaqat and others said that scouting could play a significant role in mental, physical, social and spiritual development of the youth.

The birthday cake of Chief of World Scouts founder Lord Robert Baden-Powellwas also cut in the ceremony.

Later, Boy Scouts demonstrated to traffic control on University Road.

Related Topics

World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Traffic Powell

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

22 minutes ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

35 minutes ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.