World Scouts Day observed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Scouts Day also known as Founder's Day was observed here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Divisional Boys Scouts Headquarters.

Addressing the ceremony, Divisional Organizer Abdullah Jahanzeb appreciating the services of Baden Powell, highlighted various aspects of his services as a Chief of World Scouts.

He said the World Scout Day was observed across the world to spread awareness about the great deeds done by scouts.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared scouting as important in shaping the character of our youth.

District Scouts Secretary Talat Mehmood Waraich, former scout trainers Liaqat and others said that scouting could play a significant role in mental, physical, social and spiritual development of the youth.

The birthday cake of Chief of World Scouts founder Lord Robert Baden-Powellwas also cut in the ceremony.

Later, Boy Scouts demonstrated to traffic control on University Road.