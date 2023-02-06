UrduPoint.com

World Should Focus On Overcoming Issues Of Hunger, Poverty: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 08:16 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the world was facing the challenges of hunger, poverty, and illiteracy that could be overcome by spending almost a trillion dollars, which was far less than the military spendings by the developed world

He said the priority of the world should be to address global issues, such as climate change, global warming, hunger, poverty, pandemics, diseases, and illiteracy, rather than spending trillions of Dollars on armaments and armed forces.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of foreign military officers currently undergoing training at the Command and Staff College, Quetta, that called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president called for the shunning of destructive war strategies and focusing on peace strategies to promote international peace and cooperation.

President Alvi said war was not the solution to any issue as it only brought devastation and miseries to mankind, and emphasised the need for negotiations and reconciliation that could help find solutions to global and regional issues.

He said wars had inflicted destruction in different regions, and the middle East and Africa had been especially ravaged due to wars imposed by other countries as well as internecine conflicts.

He highlighted that polarization and re-alignments were taking place in the world and that developing countries should remain neutral in international rivalries.

While talking about regional cooperation, the president said other regional organizations, like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), were very effective and successful in the promotion of economic and regional cooperation, whereas, regrettably, the South Asian Association for Regional Countries (SAARC) could not achieve its objectives due to India's hegemonic attitude and the imposition of her will over other smaller countries of the region.

The president said the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the key to regional peace and prosperity, but, unfortunately, India was not implementing the United Nations Security Council's resolutions on the issue.

He said India was involved in grave human rights violations, and was committing brutalities for several decades against the civilian population of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to help implement UNSC resolutions on the J&K dispute.

The president also highlighted the achievements and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan against terrorism, saying the country single-handedly defeated the menace of terrorism.

It was worth mentioning that the Command and Staff College, Quetta is Pakistan's oldest and premiere military training institution. Currently, mid-ranking military officers from different friendly countries are undergoing training at the college.

