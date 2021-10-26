World should not ignore Kashmir issue anymore: Arrain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communication Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain on Tuesday said that world should not ignore Kashmir issue anymore as the regional peace linked with the settlement of Kashmir issue.

Talking to APP here, he said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been facing human rights violations by armed Indian armed forces. He said that different resolutions had already been passed by the United Nations but these resolutions were not implemented till now. He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan taken up the Kashmir issue at all international platforms.

Shafique Arrain added that the issue was being discussed at international level due to the efforts of the government.

He said that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and support of the people of IIOJ&K would continue till provision of self-determination to them. He paid tribute to martyrs of Kashmir for sacrificing their lives for their cause.

The federal parliamentary Secretary urged world community to play their due role to stop human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He said that October 27 was being observed as Kashmir Black Day across the country to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).