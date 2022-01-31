UrduPoint.com

World Should Not Leave Afghanistan Alone Amid Brewing Humanitarian Crisis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:52 PM

World should not leave Afghanistan alone amid brewing humanitarian crisis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Afghanistan and the international community should not leave it alone to cope with the difficult times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Afghanistan and the international community should not leave it alone to cope with the difficult times.

"Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for global peace and the world has to take lead for the purpose," the minister told Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro, who called on him here.

The situation in Afghanistan, and matters pertaining to mutual interests and cooperation in the media sector, including Japanese technical assistance to the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan, came under discussion during the meeting.

Fawad said former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani did not pay heed to the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan for an inclusive government in his country instead of holding the election.

He said the economies across the world were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Pakistan had dealt with different waves of the virus in an effective way and also succeeded in stabilizing its economy.

The large manufacturing sector grew by 10 per cent while the construction, textile, and agriculture sectors were progressing, he added.

The spike in energy and commodity prices in the global market, he said, impacted Pakistan as well, but the government launched mega welfare projects like Ehsaas Ration and Health Card to provide relief to the poor people during the pandemic.

The country's current account deficit also increased due to import of different goods, he added.

The Japanese ambassador said his country would provide technical assistance to Radio Pakistan and PTV. Japan was already extending cooperation for development of economy, infrastructure and other sectors in Pakistan, he added.

Fawad welcomed Japan's technical assistance for ptv and Radio Pakistan, saying efforts were being made to change the technology spectrum in the country.

He said efforts were afoot for conversion of PTV English and PTV Home into the high definition (HD) like two other channels of the national tv, including PTV news, and PTV sports, which had already been transformed..

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Technology Import Poor Agriculture Lead Japan Ashraf Ghani Market Textile Media TV Government PTV PTV Sports Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rebels in Burkina Faso Say Suspension of Consituti ..

Rebels in Burkina Faso Say Suspension of Consitution Over - Reports

14 seconds ago
 Jean-Marie Le Pen Backs His Daughter's Bid in Upco ..

Jean-Marie Le Pen Backs His Daughter's Bid in Upcoming French Presidential Elect ..

15 seconds ago
 DC reviews facilities for prisoners at central jai ..

DC reviews facilities for prisoners at central jail Peshawar

17 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo meets PkMAP's chairman Mehmood Khan

CM Bizenjo meets PkMAP's chairman Mehmood Khan

20 seconds ago
 Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchange ..

Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding: SCO S ..

6 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recov ..

Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>