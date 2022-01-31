World should not leave Afghanistan alone amid brewing humanitarian crisis: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Afghanistan and the international community should not leave it alone to cope with the difficult times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said a humanitarian crisis was brewing in Afghanistan and the international community should not leave it alone to cope with the difficult times.

"Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for global peace and the world has to take lead for the purpose," the minister told Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro, who called on him here.

The situation in Afghanistan, and matters pertaining to mutual interests and cooperation in the media sector, including Japanese technical assistance to the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan, came under discussion during the meeting.

Fawad said former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani did not pay heed to the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan for an inclusive government in his country instead of holding the election.

He said the economies across the world were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Pakistan had dealt with different waves of the virus in an effective way and also succeeded in stabilizing its economy.

The large manufacturing sector grew by 10 per cent while the construction, textile, and agriculture sectors were progressing, he added.

The spike in energy and commodity prices in the global market, he said, impacted Pakistan as well, but the government launched mega welfare projects like Ehsaas Ration and Health Card to provide relief to the poor people during the pandemic.

The country's current account deficit also increased due to import of different goods, he added.

The Japanese ambassador said his country would provide technical assistance to Radio Pakistan and PTV. Japan was already extending cooperation for development of economy, infrastructure and other sectors in Pakistan, he added.

Fawad welcomed Japan's technical assistance for ptv and Radio Pakistan, saying efforts were being made to change the technology spectrum in the country.

He said efforts were afoot for conversion of PTV English and PTV Home into the high definition (HD) like two other channels of the national tv, including PTV news, and PTV sports, which had already been transformed..