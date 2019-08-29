World should play role in resolving Kashmir issue: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that Pakistan was fighting against terrorism as a front line state not only for itself but for the whole world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that Pakistan was fighting against terrorism as a front line state not only for itself but for the whole world.

Talking to the media at High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) after conveying his condolences to HCBAM president Malik Haidar Usman on the death of his brother, Gilani said that Pakistan had lost precious lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians in the war against terrorism besides damaging economy on a monumental level.

He said that the world should recognize sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism and should play a decisive role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He recalled the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein. He added that the whole Pakistani nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and was standing like a rock wall in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

Gilani urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to play their effective role that should be visible on Kashmir issue.

He said that the lockdown, curfew, and cessation of communications and internet in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had made life for Kashmiris miserable and human rights organizations should take notice of it.