UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Should Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

World should play role in resolving Kashmir issue: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that Pakistan was fighting against terrorism as a front line state not only for itself but for the whole world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that Pakistan was fighting against terrorism as a front line state not only for itself but for the whole world.

Talking to the media at High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM) after conveying his condolences to HCBAM president Malik Haidar Usman on the death of his brother, Gilani said that Pakistan had lost precious lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians in the war against terrorism besides damaging economy on a monumental level.

He said that the world should recognize sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism and should play a decisive role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He recalled the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein. He added that the whole Pakistani nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and was standing like a rock wall in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

Gilani urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to play their effective role that should be visible on Kashmir issue.

He said that the lockdown, curfew, and cessation of communications and internet in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had made life for Kashmiris miserable and human rights organizations should take notice of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Jammu Muhammad Ali Media Court

Recent Stories

Yemen's Southern Separatists Regain Control Over J ..

4 minutes ago

Police Ban Saturday Protests in Hong Kong Over Pub ..

4 minutes ago

Marked decline in road traffic accidents in Capita ..

4 minutes ago

Patients face difficulties due to lock-down in IoK ..

4 minutes ago

NESPAK prepares design structure of new academic b ..

2 minutes ago

911 processions, 3210 congregations in Moharram

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.