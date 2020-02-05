UrduPoint.com
World Should Play Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Minister

Kashmir is a burning issue of the subcontinent. Therefore, the world should play their effective role to resolve this issue for permanent peace in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Kashmir is a burning issue of the subcontinent. Therefore, the world should play their effective role to resolve this issue for permanent peace in the region.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad while leading a rally which was arranged at Sammundri on Wednesday to observe Kashmir solidarity day against Indian aggression and brutality in occupied valley.

The minister said that Kashmiri people were fighting against Indian forces for the last many decades and India despite using all hefty tactics could not crush their voice for self-determination.

He said that freedom and self-determination was a basic and legal right of the Kashmiri people and they would get their right very soon.

He requested the international community especially human rights' organization to play their effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue so that Kashmiri people could lead a peaceful life in their land.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan and officers of Tehsil administration were present on the occasion.

