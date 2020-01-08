UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Should Stop Iran-US Conflict For Peace : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:47 PM

World should stop Iran-US conflict for peace : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that tension between America and Iran is not only harmful for the region but also for the entire world and efforts should be made internationally to finish it

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that tension between America and Iran is not only harmful for the region but also for the entire world and efforts should be made internationally to finish it.He was talking to a delegation of columnists and anchor persons here at Governor House on Wednesday.

Acting Governor of Balochistan Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo was also flanked with him on the occasion.He said that the nation and all the political parties are on the same page and standing beside Pakistan Army for defense and security of the country, and anti-Pakistan agenda of India will be foiled on every front.

PTI government is adhering to prosperity and development agenda not for a province but for entire Pakistan. People of Balochistan will be given their rights in real sense. No one will be allowed to create chaos or take the law into hands in the universities.Sarwar said that there is no doubt in it that past governments did not ensure provision of rights to the people of Balochistan, which created a sense of deprivation among them.

However, from the day first, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take along our Baloch brethren while ensuring prosperity and development in every sector there.

The sacrifices rendered by our Baloch brethren for establishment of peace are highly commendable and we believe that prosperous Balochistan is inevitable for prosperous Pakistan.

In Sha Allah, we will materialize all those promises made with the people of Balochistan, and all the provinces will make Pakistan stronger and foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He said that approval of Army Act (Amendment) Bill with thumping majority in the parliament is indeed victory of the democracy, and a clear proof of the fact that we all are on the same page for security and bright future of the country.Acting Governor Balochistan Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo said that present government and Prime Minister Imran Khan should take optimum advantage of the wisdom and political sagacity of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

He said, we are not against the development of Punjab or any other province but want availability of health and educational facilities in Balochistan so as to end sense of deprivation among the people of that province.

He said that in the past, anti-Pakistan forces had used to misguide the Baloch people, adding that today Balochistan is not the Balochsitan of the past as there is complete unity and solidarity along with peace prevail there.

We are playing our due role in strengthening and development of Pakistan and it gives us pleasure, when we see best facilities in Punjab or any other province, as Pakistan belongs to all of us. When we think that Pakistan is not of a tribe or a party but belongs to all of us then no power of the world can stop Pakistan to advance further.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Governor Iran Punjab Parliament Democracy Same All From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Transporters Supreme Council condemned country-wid ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street Opens Up, Trying To Restart Rally Amid ..

3 minutes ago

DHS Enhancing Security Measures Following Iranian ..

3 minutes ago

Oil markets unfazed by Iranian strikes on US targe ..

3 minutes ago

US Has Keep Maximum Pressure on Iran, But No Need ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Confirm Readiness to Facilitate Pea ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.