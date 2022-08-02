UrduPoint.com

World Should Stress India To Withdraw All Illegal, Unilateral Actions Of Aug 5: Jaipal

Member of National Commission for Minority and President Pakistan Hindu Forum, Dr. Jaipal Chhabria said that the world should stress India to withdraw all illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 and reverse the demographic changes which it had carried out in the occupied territory

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that the people would observe August 5 as Exploitation Day to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day.

On August 5, the international community will be reminded that Kashmir is a disputed region which India has occupied in disregard of all international laws and against the wishes of the people, he reiterated.

He further added that India was involved in serious human rights abuses in the IIOJK, but the Kashmiris continued to resist despite the state terrorism, he informed.

The occupation forces were taking steps to alter the demography of the majority Muslim population, he mentioned.

He said that however, all the Indian designs would fail despite over 75 years of occupation with brutal reign of terror could not dampen the freedom spirit of Kashmiris.

He demanded the United Nations to ensure right to self-determination to Kashmiris as per the Security Council resolutions.

