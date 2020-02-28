World should take notice of human right violations in India: Munawra

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir Baloch on Friday said all minorities in Pakistan have full protection but Indian extremists involved in killing of Muslims, burning of business centers and properties in India which was a shameful act

Talking to APP here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Munawara Munir said International community should take notice of human right violations in India while occupied Kashmir was being presented a jail scenario due to continuous of curfew.

She further said cause of Kashmir has been highlighted all over the world owing to successful diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Pakistan's defense was unpredictable and the country was in strong position.

"Pakistan will support Kashmiri people at International level till their achievement of freedom and all nation stand with Kashmiri brethren in difficult time", she added saying that Kashmir has become part of Pakistan.

Munawara Baloch said International Human Organizations should play their due role to address problem of occupied Kashmir and to take notice of killing of Muslims in India, adding it has become difficult for minorities to live in India due to Modi led government's violent ideology and war-oriented policies.