World Should Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IIOJK: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said it was state's responsibility to protect human rights of every citizen.

In his message on the occasion of 'Human Rights Day' being celebrated across the world, he said the PPP was fighting for rights of the people since its inception. "Our struggle for equal respect and protection of human rights of every citizen will continue without bothering about difficulties on its way," he added.

Bilawal said countries were adjudged through their human rights record and progress and prosperity were naturally linked to upholding human rights of every citizen regardless of religion, gender, creed, caste or ethnicity.

"Freedom of expression, freedom of religion and belief, women and children's rights and protection of vulnerable segments should be ensured for a peaceful and progressive society," he added.

He stressed the international community to take notice of the grave violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and pressure India to stop its atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir and respect their right to self-determination.

