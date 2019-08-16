World should take notice of threats from India :Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar

Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has termed India's threat for change in nuclear policy as attack on peace in South Asia.While talking to different delegations , which called him on at his office on Friday

He said that India is threatening UN Security Council before conduct of meeting on Kashmir issue which is stubbornness and violation of international norms and world should play its role to stop Indian war hysteria .He said that India is creating new drama everywhere to divert attention from Kashmir issue, Pakistan is not afraid of any Indian move and we will fail enemy in his plot against Pakistan.

People who have planted blast inMadrissah in Quetta are enemies of islam and humanity. All institutions, government, and nation are on same page regarding elimination of menace of terrorism.

We are standing with the families of martyrs who have lost lives in fight against terrorism.

We will make Pakistan a peaceful state by wiping out terrorism from country. He said that huge participation of public including minorities in Kashmir solidarity rally is proof of publicconfidence on PM Imran Khan polices and support for Kashmiri brethrens and sisters He further said that after Pakistan successful foreign policy, Kashmir issue is now again on the agenda of UN Security Council."We will unveil and expose India war hysteria and brutalities on Kashmiris in whole world and before Security Council.

We have vowed for peace through deliberations, but our gesture of peace shouldn't be taken as weakness. We are ready to make any sacrifice to protect every inch of Pakistan", he added.