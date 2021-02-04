World should take practical steps to stop Indian brutalities against Kashmiris

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Senator Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi Thursday urged the international community to take practical steps to prevent human rights violations, committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Senator Lieutenant General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi Thursday urged the international community to take practical steps to prevent human rights violations, committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan would continue its all out support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He said Kashmiris were soon to meet their ultimate destiny of independence.

To a query, he said Kashmir issue could only be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions. "India can no longer suppress the voice of Kashmiris for freedom with the force of bullets," he added.