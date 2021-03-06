World showing interest to resolve Kashmir dispute: Prof Butt

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that world was changing for good and the international community was now showing interest to resolve the disputes particularly the Kashmir dispute.

He said the disputes need to be resolved for peace and mutual interests of all the nations throughout the world, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, Kashmir dispute was pivotal in this situation which needs to be settled to the flatter of all hearts particularly the people of Kashmir who had rendered enormous sacrifices.

He hailed Pakistan for its support to the people of Kashmir and particularly the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who raised the Kashmir dispute throughout the world.