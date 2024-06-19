World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectancy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Health expert Wednesday on World Sickle Cell awareness day stressed for early diagnosis, ongoing patient education and ongoing medical care which could extend their life expectancy.

Talking to a private news channel, Asst. Prof. Dr. Nadia Sajid said, "People with sickle cell anemia need regular life-long blood transfusions."

"Sickle cell crisis occurs when the sickle cells accumulate in the blood vessels and block the blood flow to certain parts of the body," she added.

"These sickle cell crisis symptoms can be extremely painful," she said.

"They may also require a stay in the hospital. Sickle cell crises can last anywhere from a couple of hours to many days."

"Treating sickle cell disease requires routine doctor visits and routine testing, as most chronic illnesses do," she said.

"There is no cure for sickle cell disease, so it must be monitored regularly in order to minimize the potential for sickle cell crises."

"Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms," she mentioned.

She further explained, "Sickle cell disease is a group of genetic red blood cell diseases. It modifies red blood cells’ morphology, which impacts their ability to distribute oxygen throughout the body."

She also urged relevant authorities to utilize advanced technology to identify sickle cell disease status in its early stages and to conduct more education drives for the public on a national level.