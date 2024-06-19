- Home
- Pakistan
- World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Stresses Early Diagnosis, Education To Extend Patient Life Expectancy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Health expert Wednesday on World Sickle Cell awareness day stressed for early diagnosis, ongoing patient education and ongoing medical care which could extend their life expectancy.
Talking to a private news channel, Asst. Prof. Dr. Nadia Sajid said, "People with sickle cell anemia need regular life-long blood transfusions."
"Sickle cell crisis occurs when the sickle cells accumulate in the blood vessels and block the blood flow to certain parts of the body," she added.
"These sickle cell crisis symptoms can be extremely painful," she said.
"They may also require a stay in the hospital. Sickle cell crises can last anywhere from a couple of hours to many days."
"Treating sickle cell disease requires routine doctor visits and routine testing, as most chronic illnesses do," she said.
"There is no cure for sickle cell disease, so it must be monitored regularly in order to minimize the potential for sickle cell crises."
"Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms," she mentioned.
She further explained, "Sickle cell disease is a group of genetic red blood cell diseases. It modifies red blood cells’ morphology, which impacts their ability to distribute oxygen throughout the body."
She also urged relevant authorities to utilize advanced technology to identify sickle cell disease status in its early stages and to conduct more education drives for the public on a national level.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador10 minutes ago
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan30 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident1 hour ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..1 hour ago
-
Two children died, seven injured in laptop burst1 hour ago
-
BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid1 hour ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
Mayor hails SMC for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Three drug dealers held; drugs, arms recovered2 hours ago
-
People flock to fun places to celebrate Eid2 hours ago
-
19,302 tons waste removed from Faisalabad: DC2 hours ago