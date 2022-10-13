World Sight Day-2022 observed at Faisalabad University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Faisalabad (TUF) observed the World Sight Day-2022 by organising various programmes including an international webinar, 3MT for researchers, eye model presentations, quizzes and ocular photography competitions here on Thursday to sensitise the people about care of their eyes.

A large number of university students and faculty members participated in these programmes.

Rector TUF Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman presided over the webinar whereas Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhry, head of Department of Optometry, Dr Maimona Irshad from Department of Optometry at The Green International University and Prof Dr Mark A.

Bullimore from the University of Houston, USA, delivered keynote lectures.

Dr Kaleeq-ur-Rahman said the event aimed to spread awareness about eye health in addition to providing knowledge to students so that they could develop their research interests and represent their work at national and international levels.

He said that the global need for eye care had dramatically increased, posing a considerable challenge to health systems. Therefore, the scientists should accelerate their efforts to meet this challenge in a befitting manner, he added.