World Sight Day: 'Love Your Eyes'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Ophthalmology Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized a walk on 'World Sight Day' with the aim of raising awareness about vision problems and prevention of blindness.

This year's theme of the world sight day is "love Your Eyes".

The walk was led by Principal Nishtar Medical College (NMC), Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao while senior faculty members and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff including Nishtar administrative officers participated.

The walk started from Nishtar Hospital administration block and ended near NMU Tower.

The participants were carrying banners related to the prevention of eye diseases.

On this occasion, the speakers attributed the increasing rate of eye diseases to the lack of timely diagnosis and urged all people to have regular eye examinations. Later, a meeting of heads of basic sciences was also held under the chairmanship of Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, in which the ongoing educational and teaching activities in various fields were reviewed.

It merits mentioning here that the 'World Sight Day' is an International Day of awareness, held annually on the second Thursday of October.

