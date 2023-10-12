Open Menu

World Sight Day: Walk Held To Sensitize People On Eye Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Eye Foundation, on Thursday, arranged a symbolic walk here on World Sight Day 2023 to raise awareness among people about essential eye care services.

The Primary goal of this initiative was to serve as a powerful reminder to people worldwide about the importance of prioritizing eye health in the workplace.

This event stressed the significance of taking care of eyes by both the employees and employers.

The spokesman of the foundation Yusuf Mansoor said that World Sight Day 2023, under the auspices of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is a global initiative with a profound mission.

Its primary objective is to emphasize the critical importance of addressing issues related to blindness and vision impairment, recognizing these challenges as central concerns in the fields of public health and development.

