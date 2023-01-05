World silence, helplessness over Kashmiris' suppression regrettable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the silence and helplessness of the world on the issue of Occupied Kashmir was condemnable and regrettable.

In a series of tweets, the Federal Minister said Kashmiris around the world celebrate the Right to Self-Determination Day every year on January 5th to garner global attention towards their longstanding issue.

"According to the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949, India is required to give Kashmiris the right to decide their future. But this resolution has not been implemented for the past 74 years," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She added that for the last 76 years, India's state terrorism and oppression had continued in the Occupied Kashmir and the world had remained silent on the human rights violations reported every day.