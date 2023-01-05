UrduPoint.com

World Silence, Helplessness Over Kashmiris' Suppression Regrettable: Sherry Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

World silence, helplessness over Kashmiris' suppression regrettable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the silence and helplessness of the world on the issue of Occupied Kashmir was condemnable and regrettable.

In a series of tweets, the Federal Minister said Kashmiris around the world celebrate the Right to Self-Determination Day every year on January 5th to garner global attention towards their longstanding issue.

"According to the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949, India is required to give Kashmiris the right to decide their future. But this resolution has not been implemented for the past 74 years," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She added that for the last 76 years, India's state terrorism and oppression had continued in the Occupied Kashmir and the world had remained silent on the human rights violations reported every day.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Sherry Rehman January

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written letter from Preside ..

UAE President receives written letter from President of The Gambia

1 minute ago
 PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

3 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

3 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.