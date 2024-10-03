Open Menu

World Smile Day: Smile Boosts Mood, Lower Stress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) As world marks World Smile Day on very first Friday of October, experts shared mental and

physical benefits of smile and stated that smile boosts mood and lower stress especially

in difficult times.

Amid inflation, unemployment, and growing living costs, a simple smile can play a crucial

role in reducing tension.

Ayesha Saleem, a psychologist and motivational speaker, explained the link between smiling and mental health. “Smiling has a direct effect on our brain’s reward system,” she said. When people smile, chemicals like dopamine and serotonin are released, improving mood and reducing anxiety. When you smile, others smile back,” Saleem added, highlighting the social impact of a smile.

Social worker Riaz Lodhi also shared some sentiments. “A smile is a universal language. It connects people,” Lodhi stated. Even during financial hardships, he believes that a smile can lift spirits. “When money is tight, a smile brings hope,” he said, maintaining its importance in tough times.

Lodhi further stated smiles develops unity. “A smile doesn’t solve problems, but it lightens the load,” he said, encouraging more positivity in everyday life.

As communities face hardships, small acts of kindness, like smiling, can create solidarity and remind people they’re not alone, he stated.

Abdur Rasool, a historian, recalled that the World Smile Day was started in 1999 by Harvey Ball, (American Commercial Artist) creator of the iconic smiley face, who tried to promote joy through simple acts of kindness. Since then, the day has grown into a global movement, reminding people of the power of a smile.

Amid growing economic challenges, mental health is deteriorating and so there is need to make these small gestures more meaningful. Smiling, even when forced, releases endorphins and reduces stress and boosting overall well-being. Research shows that smiling can also lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system, so it must be promoted in the society.

