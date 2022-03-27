World snooker champion Ahsan Ramazan visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :International Billiards and snooker Federation (IBSF) world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Sunday.

The youngest world snooker champion has become the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan presented Ambassador Cap and Honorary Shield to Ahsan Ramzan.

The Chief Operating Officer said that Ahsan Ramzan made Pakistan proud allover the world. At this age, the honor is a reward for his hard work. It's just the beginning of his career, he said and added that with hard work, Ahsan could earn a big name.

Expressing his views, the world snooker champion said: "I'm feeling proud to be the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority". The future depends on the hard work and prayers of the nation, he added.

On this occasion, the World Snooker Champion was taken to various departments of the PSCA. Ahsan Ramzan played snooker in the PSCA play area.

He also participated in the Safe City Web tv programme.

Ahsan Ramzan was accompanied by Coach Shahid Hussain, manager ImranNoshahi and Faisal Akram during his visit.