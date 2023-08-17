Open Menu

World Snooker Champion Given Sports Complex Membership

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

World snooker champion given sports complex membership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :International Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan has been granted honorary membership of the Sports Complex Sabzarzar on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

LDA Director Sports Ubbaid Iqbal warmly welcomed the world champion at the sports complex. Ahsan practised at the Sports Complex's snooker arena.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA said Ahsan Ramazan was a national hero and he could practise at the Sports Complex Sabzazar.

