World snooker champion meets CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :World's youngest snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev at his office here on Saturday.

The CCPO presented cash award, honorary shield and souvenir to the champion on behalf of the Punjab Police. Ahsan Ramzan's coach Shahid Hussain, manager Imran Noshahi and others were also present.

The CCPO said the youth should focus all their attention on constructive activities and work in any field with full determination. He said sports activities promote an atmosphere of healthy competition in society and good athletes are a source of honour and respect for the country and the nation.

Ahsan had expressed his desire to meet the CCPO Lahore. He said he is a resident of Ichhra. He thanked the Lahore police chief for hospitality.

In his message to parents, Ahsan said parents should encourage their children towards sports and constructive activities so that they could perform at their best as athletes.

SP Admin Atif Nazir, DSP Kashif Dogar were also present.