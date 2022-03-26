World snooker champion meets IG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the youth and sports persons who have made Pakistan famous globally are real heroes of country whose tireless work, dedication and passion to move forward is a role model for entire nation.

He expressed these views during a meet up with the world's youngest world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

IG Punjab said that winning the title of the world's youngest world snooker champion for Pakistan is an exemplary achievement of young player Ahsan Ramzan and youngsters like him are role models for the rest of the children and players of the country.

He said that the youth should focus all their attention on constructive activities and work in any field with full determination and hard work.

IG Punjab said that sports activities promote an atmosphere of healthy competition in the society and good athletes are a source of honor and respect for the country and the nation. He hugged and applauded the young world snooker champion and congratulated Ahsan Ramzan on winning the title of world champion for the country and nation.

As per details, the world's youngest world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan became the guest of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Ahsan Ramzan had expressed his desire to meet IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at which IG Punjab invited world champion Ahsan Ramzan to his office at Central Police Office and paid homage to him.

Talking to IG Punjab, Ahsan Ramzan said that he is resident of Ichhra. After separation of his parents, his sister gave him love and care of parents.

Ahsan Ramzan said that he used to play snooker day and night, often in the club, he got emotional while telling his story.

Ahsan thanked the Punjab Police Chief for hospitality and said that he intends to win more world titles for his beloved homeland and all his attention is focused on practice and future competitions.

In his message to parents, Ahsan said that parents should encourage their children towards sports and constructive activities so that they could perform at their best as athletes.

At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab also presented honorary shield and souvenir to Ahsan Ramzan by Punjab police.

Ahsan Ramzan's coach Shahid Hussain, manager Imran Noshahi and others were also present on the occasion.