UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Snow Day Celebrated

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

World Snow Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Snow Day marked here on January 17 (Sunday) including Pakistan with an aim to increase participation in snow sports by giving children and their families the chance to experience and enjoy snow.

Talking to APP, an official of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) tourism department Muhammad Iftikhar said every year we had arranged events to entertain tourists specially for children to participate in various sports activities.

He said as event marked with the participation of huge crowd to celebrate World Snow Day.

Adding that Children were engaged in playing with snow balls and other sporting activities.

Whereas various activities took place around the world, with organisations such as ski and snowboard schools, ski resorts, tourism boards and national governing bodies encouraged to join in.

International Ski Federation (FIS) was brought children to the Snow campaign.

The FIS has released trailer, which could viewed in more than 20 different languages, was designed to help organisers motivate people.

There were 72 events throughout China, with free or discounted ski lessons, equipment rental and lift passes available.

The FIS launched World Snow Day after research suggested that the number of people participating in snow-related activities was dropping.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snow Sports China January Sunday Event

Recent Stories

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.