World Snow Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe,World Snow Day marked here on January 17 (Sunday) including Pakistan with an aim to increase participation in snow sports by giving children and their families the chance to experience and enjoy snow.

Talking to APP, an official of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) tourism department Muhammad Iftikhar said every year we had arranged events to entertain tourists specially for children to participate in various sports activities.

He said as event marked with the participation of huge crowd to celebrate World Snow Day.

Adding that Children were engaged in playing with snow balls and other sporting activities.

Whereas various activities took place around the world, with organisations such as ski and snowboard schools, ski resorts, tourism boards and national governing bodies encouraged to join in.

International Ski Federation (FIS) was brought children to the Snow campaign.

The FIS has released trailer, which could viewed in more than 20 different languages, was designed to help organisers motivate people.

There were 72 events throughout China, with free or discounted ski lessons, equipment rental and lift passes available.

The FIS launched World Snow Day after research suggested that the number of people participating in snow-related activities was dropping.

