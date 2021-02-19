World Social Justice Day to be observed tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Day of Social Justice will be marked on February 20 (Saturday) to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

It also focuses on the goal of achieving full employment and support for social integration.

On November 26, 2007, the UN General Assembly named February 20 as the annual World Day of Social Justice. The day was first observed in 2009.

Special programmes would be organized at schools, colleges and universities level to commemorate the day.

Radio and television would also on air special programmes to highlight the concept of social justice while newspapers would also publish articles on it.

