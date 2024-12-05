World Soil Day observed at UAF

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed the World Soil Day by organizing a seminar here on Thursday wherein experts called for caring soil, protecting and sustainably managing the invaluable resource

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed the World Soil Day by organizing a seminar here on Thursday wherein experts called for caring soil, protecting and sustainably managing the invaluable resource.

They warned of deepening soil health issues that would aggravate food insecurity and rising hunger in the years to come.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the soil health was waning due to soil erosion, loss of organic matter and nutrition depletion. He said that decreasing soil fertility was a real challenge for which agricultural scientists should expedite their efforts to address the issue at the national and international level.

He said that serious intervention was needed to combat environmental, soil and water degradation with proper remediation.

Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF and President Soil Science Society of Pakistan Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir urged the people to play their role for soil health by adopting scientific tools to measure its quality, monitor its change and implement effective management practice.

“Together, we can ensure that our soils remain fertile, resilient and capable of supporting life for generations to come”, he said, adding that the soil erosion, polluted water irrigation, converting of fertile land into the colonies and cropping intensity etc. were deteriorating the soil health.

The students of the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences staged various stalls depicting the present and future aspects of the soil health and its impact on human lives and on the planet.