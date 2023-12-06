Open Menu

World Soil Day Observed; Creating Awareness Stressed To Preserve Soil

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

World soil day observed; creating awareness stressed to preserve soil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) University of Agriculture Peshawar in collaboration with Directorate General Soil and Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday organized a seminar "Soil and Water a Source of Life" in world soil day.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht was the chief guest while former Dean Prof. (Rtd) Dr. Riaz Khattak was the guest of honour.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht said, “it is a matter of great joy that we are celebrating World Soil Day today, this day has great importance because it guarantees food security, human needs are from soil. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to make a food security policy.”

He said that the climate change is affecting the earth badly, the fertility of the earth is decreasing day by day, the land is becoming barren due to lack of timely rains, the cause of flood rails.

Since soil erosion is increasing and the land is turning into deserts, our houses and streets are being paved, rainwater is being lost in drains instead of being absorbed into the ground, he added.

The VC said that due to the construction of residential colonies on agricultural lands, there is a decrease in productivity, measures and collective efforts are needed to prevent all these problems, adding that that creating awareness among the common people is also important.

He underlined the need of planting more and more trees so that environmental pollution can be reduced and the land can be protected from erosion, saying that about 60 to 70 percent of Pakistan's population is dependent on agriculture, so we must do our best to preserve the soil, experts must think about factors to improve soil health and prevent threats to food security.

He met former Dean Professor (retd) Dr Riaz Khattak, Chairman of the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Khadim Dawar, Dr. Maria Musrat, Deputy Director of Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Shagufta, Pakistan.

He congratulated the Soil Science Society and the students for organizing the successful World Soil Day.

Professor Dr. Riaz Khattak, Deputy Director Soil and Water Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Shagufta and District Officer Soil and Water Conservation Department Buner Dr. Farmanullah highlighted the importance of soil.

In the end, the participants of the seminar conducted an awareness walk about the importance of soil and water under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and cut a cake.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Agriculture Buner All From Best Rains

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

27 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

19 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan