World soil day observed; creating awareness stressed to preserve soil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) University of Agriculture Peshawar in collaboration with Directorate General Soil and Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday organized a seminar "Soil and Water a Source of Life" in world soil day.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht was the chief guest while former Dean Prof. (Rtd) Dr. Riaz Khattak was the guest of honour.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht said, “it is a matter of great joy that we are celebrating World Soil Day today, this day has great importance because it guarantees food security, human needs are from soil. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to make a food security policy.”

He said that the climate change is affecting the earth badly, the fertility of the earth is decreasing day by day, the land is becoming barren due to lack of timely rains, the cause of flood rails.

Since soil erosion is increasing and the land is turning into deserts, our houses and streets are being paved, rainwater is being lost in drains instead of being absorbed into the ground, he added.

The VC said that due to the construction of residential colonies on agricultural lands, there is a decrease in productivity, measures and collective efforts are needed to prevent all these problems, adding that that creating awareness among the common people is also important.

He underlined the need of planting more and more trees so that environmental pollution can be reduced and the land can be protected from erosion, saying that about 60 to 70 percent of Pakistan's population is dependent on agriculture, so we must do our best to preserve the soil, experts must think about factors to improve soil health and prevent threats to food security.

He met former Dean Professor (retd) Dr Riaz Khattak, Chairman of the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Khadim Dawar, Dr. Maria Musrat, Deputy Director of Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Shagufta, Pakistan.

He congratulated the Soil Science Society and the students for organizing the successful World Soil Day.

Professor Dr. Riaz Khattak, Deputy Director Soil and Water Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Shagufta and District Officer Soil and Water Conservation Department Buner Dr. Farmanullah highlighted the importance of soil.

In the end, the participants of the seminar conducted an awareness walk about the importance of soil and water under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and cut a cake.