World soil day to be marked on saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :World soil day will be marked on December 5 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight soil's importance on Earth.

The UN saw a need to raise awareness about the dangers of soil loss, so it made World Soil Day and official day.

It was first celebrated on December 5, 2012, which corresponded with the birthday of Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who officially sanctioned the event.

Soil is made up of organic remains, clay and rock particles, found on the Earth's surface.

It contributes to food, reduces biodiversity loss, and secures energy.

Thousands of soil scientists and organizations, like the International Union of Soil Sciences, promote the day via social media, YouTube videos, and local events to talk about issues such as soil erosion and preserving soil.