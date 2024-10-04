World Space Week Activities Kicks Off On Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) World Space Week 2024 celebrations kicked off across the country including Islamabad on Friday through a number of activities highlighting this year’s theme “Space and Climate Change”.
The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has arranged an inauguration ceremony of World Space Week 2024 at the National Centre for Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics (NCRG), SUPARCO Complex, Karachi.
Vice Chancellor of Fatimiyah International University, Dr. Jamil Kazmi was the chief guest of the ceremony.
As the national coordinator of World Space Week since 2005, SUPARCO has taken the lead in organizing a series of activities and contests to raise awareness and promote interest in space science across Pakistan.
SUPARCO’s Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD) is engaging schools, colleges, universities, astronomy and science societies, and the general public through various contests and activities including the ‘Best Space school Contest’, ‘Space Ambassador Contest’, ‘University Contest’, and ‘Contests for the Public’.
A series of webinars are being conducted, focusing on the role of space technology in monitoring climate change, managing resource sustainability, and developing climate adaptation strategies.
Space Vans will also visit schools in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore to deliver lectures and academic visits will also be arranged. Additionally, live astronomical observations will be broadcast on SEAD’s Facebook page.
The Spacecademy Society has also commenced an exciting series of interactive space science activities for students from different schools.
Spaceacademy Society is arranging various activities under the theme "Explore the Universe – A Journey to the Cosmos" in coordination with the Space Education and Awareness Drive of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
Maintaining its past trend of celebrating World Space Week, IST has planned to mark this important occasion through a number of activities from October 08-10.
Designed for students from Grades 6 to 12, the event will feature 10 categories and 70 educational modules, offering a range of activities including space recitations, trivia, creative writing, technology demonstrations, models and collectibles, art and design, performing arts, life and sustainability, and space for climate change.
IST and NCGSA continue to empower the next generation of scientists, innovators, and climate leaders by providing an exciting platform for students to explore the intersection of space technology and climate action.
For the past 19 years, the Institute of Space Technology (IST) has proudly led the celebration of World Space Week (WSW) , a global event endorsed by the United Nations to honor the remarkable achievements in space science and technology and their profound contributions to humanity.
Since 2005, IST has served as a dynamic platform for students to engage in immersive STEM and STEAM-based activities, competitions, and hands-on projects, igniting curiosity and passion for space exploration.
This enduring tradition has not only inspired young minds but also fostered a deep appreciation for the critical role that space technology plays in advancing scientific progress and addressing global challenges.
Through World Space Week, IST has championed space education on a national scale, empowering students to innovate, think creatively, and pursue careers in space science in alignment with the global vision set by the United Nations.
It is also pertinent to mention here that Pakistan was ranked as the third nation for organizing 7,836 events for the celebration of World Space Week 2023 which were student-led, depicting their commitment and passion for space exploration and awareness.
World Space Week is the annual week of celebrating achievements and contributions of Space Science, technology, and its applications. In order to educate young students and the general masses about the bounties of space technology and its applications, United Nations General Assembly has declared 4th-10th October as World Space Week.
UN General Assembly selected 4th to commemorate the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on 4th October 1957, and the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, on 10th October 1967.
World Space Week Association (www.worldspaceweek.org), a non-government, non-profit international organization, coordinates this celebratory week worldwide through National Coordinators appointed in each country.
In Pakistan, the event is coordinated by the country’s National Coordinator, the Secretary of National Space Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO, through Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD).
