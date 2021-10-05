UrduPoint.com

World Space Week Celebrations Continues At IST

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:47 PM

World Space Week celebrations continues at IST

World Space Week celebrations continued on the second day at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) with more than 45 space related events on the theme of Women in Space

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :World Space Week celebrations continued on the second day at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) with more than 45 space related events on the theme of Women in Space.

The activities held today included Space Techathon, Paper spinning top, Space project, Space poetry, Space Mark Designing, Night Sky Mapping and Astrobiology Solutions.

A panel discussion was held on the importance of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in view of space science and technology.

IST and NCGSA, co-organizers of the event, under the banner of the national coordinator for the World Space Week, the National Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO inaugurated World Space Week 2021 online on October 4 at the IST.

The event was officially inaugurated in an online ceremony with Maj. Gen. Rehan Abdul Baqi HI (M) , Vice Chancellor IST as chief Guest.

Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi Central Project Director, NCGSA also joined the ceremony.

Over 70 representatives of different schools, colleges, and universities of Pakistan attended the online ceremony, in an expression of enthusiasm for WSW 2021.

Speaking to the participating students and their faculty members, the chief guest especially commended the efforts of the faculty for inciting interest in the young inquisitive minds for space technology.

He highlighted the firm role of women in the advancement of space science and technology in Pakistan.

The WSW 2021 at IST is co-organized by the National Center of GIS and Space Applications' (NCGSA) initiative of Space Awareness and Outreach, a project spearheaded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The Chairman NCGSA, Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi also attended the inauguration ceremony and introduced the especially crafted "Women in Space" themed modules of WSW 2021.

The week-long event is organized each year to spread awareness about space technology education among the general masses and to provide them with a platform to showcase their knowledge and talents in a competitive environment.

World Space Week 2021 is being organized under the theme of 'Women in Space,' as declared by the World Space Week Association (WSWA) for the year 2021.

The event encompasses more than 190 modules for different age groups, including Abecedarian (Grade 5 8), Virtuoso (Grade 9 12), and UGrad (Freshmen Senior Year) in 17 major categories, including Space Knowledge, Space Quiz, Space Creative Writing, Space Mission Design, Space Applications, Space Technology Demonstrations, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Talks, Space Leadership, Space business, Space for SDGs, Space Life, Space Webinars, Space Workshops and Space Notes.

WSW 2021 is engaging up to more than 4000 participants from different schools, colleges, and universities, and over 150 adjudicators and facilitators from academia and industry from all over Pakistan in a wide spectrum of competitions, webinars, and trainings.

Following the inaugural ceremony over 40 modules were conducted in the opening day of the WSW 2021 wherein more than 700 students participated in various modules.

The webinars and workshops on specialized topics were also conducted by academic experts to empower students with the latest tools, techniques, and trends in space research.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology United Nations Business Education Fine Young October Women HEC Event All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives, 401 new cases repor ..

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives, 401 new cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 British envoy in Kabul as Taliban seek to break is ..

British envoy in Kabul as Taliban seek to break isolation

2 minutes ago
 Blinken, Top Qatari Diplomat Discuss Aid Delivery ..

Blinken, Top Qatari Diplomat Discuss Aid Delivery to Afghanistan - State Dept

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia Protests Chinese Vessels Entering Its Exc ..

Malaysia Protests Chinese Vessels Entering Its Exclusive Economic Zone - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 Facebook Did Not Pay to Russia 70Mln Rubles of Fin ..

Facebook Did Not Pay to Russia 70Mln Rubles of Fines for Not Removing Banned Con ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for vaccine equity, stolen wealth's ..

Prime Minister for vaccine equity, stolen wealth's return to developing countrie ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.