World Space Week celebrations kicks off at Institute of Space Technology (IST)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):The mega celebrations of World Space Week will end on October 6 (Sunday) with a ceremony to recognize the high achievers who performed extra-ordinary in the variety of inspiring space oriented events.

WSW was kicked off on Friday at Institute of Space Technology (IST) under the theme "The Moon: Gateway to the Stars" to generate space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public.

Chairman SUPARCO, Major General Amer Nadeem HI (M) was chief guest of the inauguration ceremony.

This mega event includes number of competitions, workshops and activities for students of schools/colleges in the major categories of Space Knowledge, Space Innovation, Space Creative Writing, Space Technology Demonstration, Space Mathematics, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Entrepreneurship, Space Workshops, Space Awareness Activities, and Space Entertainment.

The events and activities of WSW 2019 include, Space Parade, Space In Quran, Spinning Top Workshop, Space Life Workshop, Sports In Space Workshop, Image Interpretation workshop, Shooting the Night Sky, Google Earth Workshop, Navigating Google Earth, Space Siblings, Story Writing, Space Solutions , Space Commercialization: Astropreneurship, Boomerang Wings Workshop, Paper Spinning Top, Pin Wheel Design, Painting, Wall Graffiti, Mask Design, Model Display, Space Declamation, Moon landing controversy and Aero modeling.

The other activities included Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Slogans, Drag Chute, Air Crash Inquiries, Space Researcher, Balloon Cart, Souvenir Designing, Space Mathematical Quiz, Zero Gravity Idea Bank, Sketching, Space Illusions, Souvenir Designing, Space Tableau, Space Poetry, Space Spellathon, Visualizing Space Environments, Coin Designing, Space Trend, Space Philately, Space Park Design, Essay Writing, Letter Writing, Letter to editor, Calligraphy, Space Character Walk, Glider Flying, Water Rocket and Space Settlement Design.

The other events included Geocaching, Space Glossary, Space Quiz, Moon Mission Timeline, Space Illusions, Rabbit Moon, Space Flight Sequencing, Mathematical Hunt, Mathometer, Minute to Win, Space Theater, WSW Selfie, Mannequin Challenge, Videography, Space Birthday Party, Space App Ideas, Junk Design, Space Crash Inquiries, Alien Sketch, Space Scientist. Space Awareness Activities include Aircraft Demonstration, Solar Telescopy, Space Biblio corner, Space Memorabilia, Space Simulations, Space Mobile Lab, Space Studio, Space Fair and Space Awareness March.

WSW is celebrated in accordance with the United Nation's General Assembly's declaration of 1999.

The Third United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE III) suggested the celebration of the World Space Week. Pakistan is endeavoring to enter into the realm of Space Science and Technology and related applications.

The success of any space program relies greatly on public understanding and support. It is, therefore important to communicate the benefits of Space Technology to the public on regular basis.

Following the legacy of past 14 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization, 80 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in over 90 different space themed events and activities of World Space Week 2019 at IST.

There are over 3000 registered participants of WSW 2019 and about 2000 visitors are expected to witness WSW 2019 at IST.