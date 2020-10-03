UrduPoint.com
World Space Week Celebrations To Start From Sunday

Sat 03rd October 2020

World Space Week celebrations to start from Sunday

World Space Week (WSW) celebrations will start from October 4 (Sunday) featuring mostly virtual events across the world under the theme "Satellites Improve Life" due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan, like other countries, will also observe the day through arranging virtual activities like webinars, discussion programs and competitions to educate the younger generation about the contribution of space technology for betterment of human condition.

SUPARCO being the National Space Agency of Pakistan has been celebrating World Space Week every year with a number of activities since the year 2005.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has been focusing on exploring space technology in our daily lives.

The minister also announced that Pakistan would send its first astronaut to space in the near future.

World Space Week is celebrated on October 4-10 to commemorate the launch of earth's first human-made satellite, Sputnik I, on October 4, 1957 and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

On December 6, 1999, The United Nations General Assembly declared World Space Week as an annual event celebration to be commemorated from October 4-10.

World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world.�In 2019, World Space Week was celebrated with over 8,000 events in 96 countries. Events included school activities, exhibitions, government events, and special activities at planetaria around the world.

