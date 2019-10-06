World Space Week concludes at IST

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Three-day activities of World Space Week concluded in a ceremony held at Institute of Space Technology (IST) on Sunday after holding a number of competitions to generate space awareness among the general public and students.

A large number of students from schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas participated in the event. The theme for WSW 2019 was "The Moon: Gateway to the stars".

The theme was announced by World Space Week Association, the mission of the association is to promote cooperation between spacefaring and emerging space nations and help space exploration activities to become open and inclusive on a global scale, according to the UN.

Over 80 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in over 100 different space themed events and activities at IST under the initiative of Space Technology education and Popularization. About 5000 space enthusiasts including participants and visitors witnessed and participated in WSW at IST.

This mega event included number of competitions, workshops and activities for students of schools/colleges in the major categories of Space Knowledge, Space Innovation, Space Creative Writing, Space Technology Demonstration, Space Mathematics, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Entrepreneurship, Space Workshops, Space Awareness Activities, and Space Entertainment.

World Space Week 2019 concluded with the prize distribution ceremony on October 6, 2019.

Siddique Public school 6th Road Rawalpindi emerged as the Space Champion and Runner up was Siddique Public School PWD.

Dr. Najam Abbas, Director IST and Program Head of WSW 2019 presented the event summary and vote of thanks to all the participants and space ambassadors of schools and colleges along with other partners and sponsors of the event.

Arshad Nawaz, Member Industrial Projects KRL graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded prizes to the winning students.

Vice Chancellor IST Professor Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

The WSW'19 was launched on Oct 4, 2019 with the events comprised of Space Parade, Space In Quran, Zero Gravity Workshop, sports In Space Workshop, Image Interpretation workshop, Space Settlement Workshop, Shooting the Night Sky, Space Blogger Workshop, Experiencing Space Station, Google Earth Workshop, Navigating Google Earth, Coin Designing, Space Diagnosis, Space Siblings, Story Writing, Letter Writing, Sketching, Painting, Essay Writing, Space Solutions, Space Declamation, Boomerang Wings Workshop, Space Mission Design, Para Egg: Safe Landing Design, Painting, Junk Design, Space Photography and Model Display.

The second day encompassed Glider Flying, Aero Modeling, Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Slogans, Air Crash Inquiries, Space Life Workshop, Space Researcher, Balloon Cart, Rabbit Moon, Souvenir Designing, Space Crash Inquiries, Mathometer, Space Mathematical Quiz, Painting, Wall Graffiti, Space Tableau, Zero Gravity Submission, Space in Quran, Space poetry, Space Spellathon, Lunar Investigating Workshop Geocaching, Space Birthday Party, Essay Writing, Sports In Space Workshop, Moon Mission Timeline, Space Settlement Design, Space Theatre, Space Letters, Calligraphy, Space Park Design, Mask Design, Alien Sketch, Minute to Win and Space Character Walk.

And lastly, day three Oct 6 2019 consisted of the Water Rocket Workshop, Pin Wheel Workshop, Paper Spinning Top Workshop, Space Debates, Space Blogger, Space Researcher, Stamp Designing, Space Illusions, Spacesuit Design, Visualizing Space Environments, Space Quiz, Mathematical Hunt, Space Theater, Live Space Telescope, WSW Selfie, Cross Words: Space Puzzles, Space Blogger, Space Trend, Space Glossary: Space Concept Builder, Mannequin Challenge, Videography, Space Commercialization: Astropreneurship, Alien Sketch and Space Scientist.