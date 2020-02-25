World spay day observed at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) on Tuesday observed "World Spay Day" to create awareness about controlling the increasing population of stray dogs through spaying and neutering.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk, while Prof Dr Sarwar Khan, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members were participated. The walk started from VC office and culminated at Pet center after took the round of campus.

The objective of the day was to sensitize people about the proper ways of controlling the population of stray dogs and cats, not killing them and promoting surgical and chemical ways of spaying/neutering them to control stray dogs and cat population.