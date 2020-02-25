UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Spay Day Observed At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

World spay day observed at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) on Tuesday observed "World Spay Day" to create awareness about controlling the increasing population of stray dogs through spaying and neutering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) on Tuesday observed "World Spay Day" to create awareness about controlling the increasing population of stray dogs through spaying and neutering.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk, while Prof Dr Sarwar Khan, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members were participated. The walk started from VC office and culminated at Pet center after took the round of campus.

The objective of the day was to sensitize people about the proper ways of controlling the population of stray dogs and cats, not killing them and promoting surgical and chemical ways of spaying/neutering them to control stray dogs and cat population.

Related Topics

Lahore World University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

14 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

14 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

11 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

11 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.